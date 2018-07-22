In Damascus, Syrians dare to hope that war’s end may be near

In this Friday, July 20, 2018, photo, a poster of President Bashar Assad with Arabic that reads “Welcome in victorious Syria.” is seen on the border between Lebanon and Syria Syria. The celebratory mood in government-controlled areas stems from successive military advances in the past year and an impression that President Bashar Assad, with massive support by unwavering allies Russia and Iran, has won the war or at least militarily defeated the opposition trying to topple him. Hassan Ammar AP Photo