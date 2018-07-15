What Trump and Putin hope to achieve at Helsinki summit

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam. The outcome of the first summit between the unpredictable first-term American president and Russia’s steely-eyed longtime leader is anybody’s guess. With no set agenda, the summit could veer between spectacle and substance. As Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin head into their meeting, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Helsinki, here’s a look at what each president may be hoping to achieve: (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP, File) Jorge Silva AP