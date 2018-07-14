Egypt’s young Nubians revive dream of return to homeland

This undated photograph shows the parents of Haggag Oddoul before they were forced to leave their homeland, in Egypt. Oddoul, at 74, has spent a lifetime chronicling the miseries of the Nubians’ displacement in dozens of novels and short stories while campaigning for the rights of his community. Arabic reads, “late Sekyna Abdel Megeed and Hussein Oddoul” (Haggag Odoul via AP) Haggag Odoul AP