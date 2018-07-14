Did S. Korea army plot coup to keep ousted leader in power?

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2016 file photo, protesters shout slogans during a rally against the impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye in downtown Seoul, South Korea. The letters read “Arrest, Park Geun-hye.” South Korean President Moon Jae-in has ordered an investigation after a lawmaker disclosed a document drafted by a military intelligence unit that showed plans to deploy troops in Seoul amid massive protests last year to oust his conservative predecessor, now in prison on corruption charges. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo