Archaeologists in Egypt discover mummification worskshop

A photographer films a gilded silver mummy mask found on the face of the mummy of the second priest of Mut, as it is displayed during a press conference in front of the step pyramid of Saqqara, in Giza, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Archaeologists say they have discovered a mummification workshop dating back some 2,500 years at an ancient necropolis near Egypt’s famed pyramids. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Amr Nabil AP