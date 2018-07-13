Sharif in custody as 132 die in Pakistan election violence

A Pakistani mourns over a dead body of his family member who is killed in a bomb attack, at a mortuary in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, July 13, 2018. Underscoring the security threat, two bombs exploded Friday killing many people in the latest election related violence to hit Pakistan. The first bomb that killed four people exploded in northwest Pakistan near the election rally of a senior politician from an Islamist party who is running for parliament from the northwestern town of Bannu. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt) Arshad Butt AP