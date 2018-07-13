Top official says Tehran has no intention of leaving Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at Novo-Ograyovo outside in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Putin has received the Iranian leader’s top adviser hours after conferring with the Israeli prime minister about Iran’s presence in Syria. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Alexei Druzhinin AP