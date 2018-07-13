Boys meant to stay 1 hour in cave, but outside, rains began

Banphot Konkum, father of Duangpetch Promthep, shows his son’s soccer jersey during an interview at their home in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Friday, July 13, 2018. Banphot told The Associated Press his son, better known by his nickname, Dom, said that after the team members began their casual trek into the cave on June 23, they had no idea it had begun raining outside. But the rain caused flooding in the cave, blocking them from exiting. Vincent Thian AP Photo