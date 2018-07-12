Radicals, extremists campaign ahead of Pakistan elections

In this Monday, July 9, 2018 photo, supporters of Pakistani radical, religious and sectarian groups protest outside the office of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, demanding that their election campaigns to be aired by media channels, in Islamabad, Pakistan. The country is seeing an unprecedented number of extremists and militant sectarian groups -- even an international terror figure with a $10 million U.S.-offered bounty on his head -- on the campaign bandwagon ahead of parliamentary elections later this month. B.K. Bangash AP Photo