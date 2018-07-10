Spanish judge strips Catalonia's ex-leaders of public office

In this photo made available by Presidencia del Gobierno on Monday, July 9, 2018, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, speaks with Catalan regional president, Quim Torra, at the Moncloa palace in Madrid. The new heads of Spain and Catalonia have agreed on opening a bilateral dialogue over the future of the northeastern prosperous region in the first breakthrough in the years-long political standoff between the central and regional governments. (Pool Moncloa via AP)