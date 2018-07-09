Two helicopters wait near the cave for more evacuations of the boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand Monday, July 9, 2018. Thailand's interior minister says the same divers who took part in Sunday's rescue of four boys trapped in a flooded cave will also conduct the next operation as they know the cave conditions and what to do.
Two helicopters wait near the cave for more evacuations of the boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand Monday, July 9, 2018. Thailand's interior minister says the same divers who took part in Sunday's rescue of four boys trapped in a flooded cave will also conduct the next operation as they know the cave conditions and what to do. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo
Two helicopters wait near the cave for more evacuations of the boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand Monday, July 9, 2018. Thailand's interior minister says the same divers who took part in Sunday's rescue of four boys trapped in a flooded cave will also conduct the next operation as they know the cave conditions and what to do. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo

World

Rescuers prepare to move rest of boys, coach from Thai cave

By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA and KAWEEWIT KAEWJINDA Associated Press

July 09, 2018 12:24 AM

MAE SAI, Thailand

Authorities are preparing to resume extractions of a youth soccer team from a flooded cave in Thailand a day after four boys were rescued.

The dangerous mission began Sunday with rain threatening to raise water levels inside the cave where the team was stranded two weeks. There was a heavy but brief downpour Monday morning. New oxygen tanks were being placed in the cave before the second stage of the rescue effort began.

Extracting everyone could take four days, but Sunday's success raised hopes that could be done.

Thailand's interior minister said the same divers who took part in Sunday's rescue will return as they know the cave conditions and what to do. The boys rescued Sunday were described as strong and safe but needed to undergo medical checks.

  Comments  