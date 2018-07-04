Helicopter pilot beaten during French criminal's escape

This photo taken on Sunday, July 1, 2018 and provided on Monday, July 2, 2018 by the AP on the condition that its source not be revealed shows an helicopter abandoned by notorious French criminal Redoine Faid after his escape from a prison, in Gonesse, north of Paris, France. Faid serving 25 years for murder made an audacious escape from prison Sunday after a helicopter carrying several heavily armed commandos landed in a courtyard, freed him from a visiting room and carried him away. (AP Photo)