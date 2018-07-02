She was feeding a shark by hand. Then it bit her finger and pulled.

Nurse sharks aren't known as the terrors of the seas like some other sharks are. The bottom-feeding fish are known more for their calm and sluggish behavior. Still, feeding one of them by hand may not have been one Australian woman's best choice.
Melissa Brunning was in northwestern Australia on a a friend's yacht when a group of nurse sharks began hanging out around the boat, according to Perth Now. The group of friends began feeding the shark, and even though she was scared, Brunning decided to give it a go too, according to the site. The problem? She tried to feed the shark by hand, rather than by just dropping the food in the water.
The shark zoomed up, grabbed her finger "like a Hoover" and pulled her straight into the crocodile-infested waters, Brunning told The West Australian.
"I think the shark was in shock as much as I was ... the only way I can describe it is this immense pressure and it felt like it was shredding it off the bone," she told the paper. "I came up and I was like, 'I've lost my finger, my finger's gone.'"
Video shows the harrowing incident. Brunning can be seen holding food out in her hand as the shark swims to her right. It passes in front of her, so the actual bite cannot be seen. But her sudden screams leave little doubt of what's happened as she struggles with the animal and then falls in the water.
The others who had been feeding the shark quickly rush to her aid before the video ends.
“It was an unforgettable trip, I’ve got a cool story, a cool injury and I’ll have a cool little scar, but I’m just grateful that it wasn’t worse than what it was,” she told the paper.
Any advice to other sea adventurers?
Comments