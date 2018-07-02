US travel ban leaves far-flung Syrian family in limbo

In this Saturday, June 30, 2018, photo, Dahouk al-Omar, 68, an unregistered Syrian refugee, who is hoping she can join her son now resettled in Chicago, weeps as she speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, at her house, in Tripoli, north Lebanon. The Trump administration travel ban has thrown yet another obstacle in the way of Syrian refugees whose status in neighboring countries is already extremely uncertain. Hussein Malla AP Photo