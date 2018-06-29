The Latest: Rescuer doubtful about EU migrants plan

European Parliament members, from left to right, Miguel Urban of Spain, Ana Miranda of Spain, Eleonora Forenza of Italy and Javi Lopez of Spain pose for a picture aboard the Astral as it sails to International waters for an observation mission with the Spanish rescue group Proactiva Open Arms on Thursday, June 28, 2018. The lawmakers hope to share their accounts at the next European plenary session on July 2-5 in Strasbourg. Renata Brito AP Photo