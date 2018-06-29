UN migration agency picks new chief; post long held by US

The U.N.'s migration agency is electing its next director-general, a post long held by Americans. But the ambitions of the Trump administration's favored candidate could be clouded by U.S. policies like travel bans and migrant family separations — and the candidate's own comments that critics have called anti-Muslim.
Dues-paying, ballot-casting members among the 172 in the International Organization for Migration are deciding among American Ken Isaacs, an executive with Christian humanitarian organization Samaritan's Purse; IOM deputy director-general Laura Thompson of Costa Rica; and Antonio Vitorino, a Portuguese Socialist.
The winner will succeed longtime U.S. diplomat William Lacy Swing, who leaves in September.
One voting diplomat inside the room told The Associated Press that Vitorino was in the lead after a first round of balloting, collecting 58 votes. Thompson was second at 48, and Isaacs trailed third with 37, said the diplomat, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to release the information publicly. Two IOM spokespeople did not immediately respond to calls, emails and text messages seeking comment.
An intergovernmental body that became a U.N.-related agency in 2016, IOM has had only one director-general who wasn't American since its creation in 1951.
This year could be different.
Bad timing could doom Isaacs' hopes: Trump's migration policy is fresh off major international scorn over the separation of migrant families coming across the Mexico border. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld his ban on U.S. travel for citizens of a number of countries, most of them predominantly Muslim. Trump has also yanked the United States out of the Global Compact for Migration.
Even before that, Isaacs was on the defensive over retweets and other comments that some critics viewed as anti-Muslim, so much so that he shut down his Twitter account. After that Isaacs carefully stage-managed his media appearances and kept to script — with State Department handlers advising him or in tow.
Playing in Isaacs' favor along with tradition, however, is money: The United States is the single biggest donor to the IOM, followed closely by the European Union.
