SKorea says inter-Korean ties crucial for nuclear diplomacy

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon speaks during the Korean Peninsula Peace Symposium in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 29, 2018. The South Korea's point man for inter-Korean affairs said Seoul will try to facilitate civilian-level exchanges with North Korea in coming months to strengthen the conciliation process between the rivals. The signs read: "The Korean Peninsula Peace Symposium." Yonhap via AP Kim Ju-sung