UN: 10,000 children killed, maimed in conflicts worldwide

FILE - In this March 19, 2018, file photo, an activist places flowers among 5,000 flowers on the West Front of the Capitol that they said are to memorialize 5,000 children killed by Saudi bombings in Yemen on Capitol Hill in Washington. More than 10,000 children were killed or maimed amid armed conflicts worldwide last year, while others were raped, forced to serve as armed soldiers or caught in attacks on schools and hospitals, a United Nations report said Wednesday, June 27. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo