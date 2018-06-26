Large army veteran protests in China pose challenge for Xi

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, file photo, hundreds of protesters in green fatigues gather outside the Chinese Ministry of National Defense to protest in Beijing. On Chinese state television broadcasts, President Xi Jinping is often shown clad in battle fatigues inspecting troops, praising their service, and hailing the People's Liberation Army as key to the country's rising global power. But the nationalist drumbeat rings hollow for many retired soldiers who feel left behind, and they have taken to the streets in droves to complain about having to fend for themselves with meager pensions and little support. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo