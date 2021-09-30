National

Dallas apartment blast injures 8, including 4 firefighters

The Associated Press

DALLAS

Eight people, including four firefighters, were injured Wednesday morning in an explosion at an apartment complex in south Dallas, authorities said.

Three firefighters were critically injured, while the other was discharged after receiving hospital treatment for minor injuries, said Dallas Fire-Rescue Jason Evans. Four civilians were hospitalized in stable condition.

Firefighters were investigating a report of a natural gas leak at the two-story complex and had reported smelling gas just before the explosion partially collapsed the building, Dallas Fire-Rescue said in a statement.

All occupants of the units involved were accounted for, it said.

The cause of the blast was not immediately determined and remained under investigation.

