Plastic in some chicken and vegetable potstickers got 33,000 pounds of them recalled

Plastic’s not among the many ingredients in frozen potstickers, which is why Saturday evening’s second not-food-in-your-food recall came from Ajinomoto Foods North America pulling about 7,992 4.2-pound bags of Ling Ling Potstickers Chicken & Vegetable.

The USDA-posted recall notice says Ajinomoto received “consumer complaints reporting clear flexible and hard plastic in the chicken and vegetable potsticker products.”

Bags of potstickers in this recall come from lot code No. 1911203 with a best by date of “22 OCT 2022” and establishment No. P20069. They were made on July 22.

If you have these potstickers, return them to the store for a full refund. Or, toss them.

If you have questions, contact Willis Hwang of Ajinomoto Foods North America by email at Willis.Hwang@ajinomotofoods.com or by phone at 510-361-5003.

