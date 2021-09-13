More than 80 Haitian migrants intercepted off Florida by US Coast Guard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — More than 80 Haitian migrants were intercepted about 18 miles east of Biscayne Bay on Sunday.

Their vessel was reported to authorities by a good Samaritan, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard, along with a number of other agencies, responded with boats and helicopters.

The migrants’ future was not clear. The Coast Guard did not immediately respond to request for comment.

It’s just the latest migrant voyage from Haiti since the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked the country and killed over 220 people on Aug. 14.

On Aug. 24, 42 Haitian migrants were arrested after coming ashore near Key Biscayne, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.