‘Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams found dead in New York apartment, police say

Michael K. Williams, shown here in 2020, has died, New York police say Associated Press file

Actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment on Monday, police say.

Williams, 54, was discovered by a family member at approximately 2 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson confirmed to McClatchy News.

Williams was perhaps best known for playing Omar Little in HBO’s “The Wire.” He also played Chalky White in “Boardwalk Empire,” another popular HBO series.

Williams also appeared on HBO’s “The Night Of” and 2020’s “Lovecraft Country.” His film appearances included “Inherent Vice,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Gone Baby Gone” and “The Road,” Variety reported.

He had three Emmy nominations and is currently nominated for an Emmy for supporting actor in “Lovecraft Country,” according to Variety.

At his last major appearance, Williams gave a powerful performance during a tribute to rapper DMX at the 2021 BET Awards.

Authorities said drug paraphernalia was found inside the actor’s apartment.

In 2016, Williams told NPR’s “Fresh Air” that he struggled with addiction while playing Omar Little, in part blaming the “dark energy” of the all-consuming role.

“One of the main things that’s changed from when I was first on The Wire and to now — in, particularly, The Night Of — is I know how to differentiate myself from the character. … I still go in just as deep, but now I have the tools … to pull myself out of that,” Williams said.

“I thought, ‘Why me? Why did I get spared?’ I should’ve been dead,” he told NJ.com. “I have the scars. I’ve stuck my head in the lion’s mouth. Obviously, God saved me for a purpose. So, I decided to get clean and then come clean. I’m hoping I can reach that one person.”

News of Williams’ death quickly spread on social media Monday, prompting reactions from fans and fellow actors.