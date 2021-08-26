Shooting near county courthouse in northern Illinois

At least one suspect is in custody after a shooting Thursday morning at the county courthouse in the northern Illinois community of Kankakee, authorities said.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey told WGN TV that the shooting happened at about 9:45 a.m. near the courthouse and the county jail. Downey had no other details.

David Guzman, an assistant to Mayor Christopher Curtis, said Kankakee Police took a suspect or suspects into custody and that there is no longer any danger to the public.

Guzman said he had no information on casualties.

Kankakee is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Chicago.