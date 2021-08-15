Actor arrested in Burbank on suspicion of role in US Capitol riot

Federal officials arrested a 33-year-old actor in Burbank, California, last week on suspicion of being in the mob that swarmed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Michael Aaron Carico, who has also lived in Florida, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct, according to federal officials.

An informant in the crowd that day told the FBI she overheard Carico bragging that he'd just been inside the building. Someone else in the crowd asked how to find him on Facebook and he replied, "michaelaaroncarico," according to court documents.

That led the feds to Carico's Instagram account, which contained pictures of him — including a shirtless selfie at the top of Runyon Canyon — that appeared to match a person captured in multiple video feeds from the riot at the Capitol, according to court documents.

The feds also served a search warrant on Google for data from Carico's Gmail account, which included photos and videos that appeared to have been taken during the Jan. 6 disturbance and GPS information indicating a device associated with the account was in the restricted Capitol grounds between 2:18 and 3:55 p.m. that day, according to court records.

The person who answered a cellphone registered to Carico Sunday afternoon immediately hung up when a reporter identified himself and asked for comment.

In one of the videos federal agents found on Carico's Gmail account, Carico and others in the crowd are singing the final line of the Star-Spangled Banner. When they finish, Carico looks directly into the camera and says, "Hey Nancy, go f— yourself," according to court records.

That was presumably a message for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco).

Carico's Facebook page lists him as an actor. His IMDb profile credits him with roles in "The Inbetweeners," "In Full Bloom" and "My Daddy's in Heaven."