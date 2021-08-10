E. coli outbreak linked to pool spreads at Jellystone resort, Mississippi officials say. (File photo) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Several cases of E. coli have been linked to the swimming pool and splash pad at Jellystone Park Camp Resort-Yogi on Lake in Pelahatchie, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The outbreak started on the weekend of July 30-Aug. 1 and more exposures are likely to have occurred through Monday, health officials said.

The pool and splash pad remain closed at the resort that is about 30 miles east of Jackson. Resort management said they are cleaning the areas and hope to reopen them by Thursday.

Health officials call the outbreak “an evolving situation” as they continue to work with Jellystone resort to identify any additional cases.

Health officials advise that anyone who came in contact with the pool and splash pad should monitor for E. coli symptoms of “stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and fever.” Contact your doctor immediately if you show signs of infection.

Outbreaks in recreational areas happen when water “becomes contaminated by an infected person through diarrhea or fecal contamination,” according to state health officials.

Infection occurs when swimmers swallow the water and may also be transmitted through direct person-to-person contact.

E. coli can develop into a serious illness in young kids and the elderly. Symptoms usually occur three to four days after being exposed to the infection, health officials said. Some symptoms may even appear one to 10 days later, according to health authorities.

Some people may even contract hemolytic uremic syndrome, a life-threatening illness that can cause kidney failure. The disease usually develops “about a week after symptoms first appear.” Early signs are linked with “decreased urination and fatigue.”

