National

A boxcar bridge? Newly listed $1.2 million California home has one. Take a look

Boxcar
Boxcar Screen grab from Realtor.com

It’s considered a local landmark and now this canyon oasis has hit the real estate market in Southern California for $1.2 million.

BoxcarBridge3.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home, bridge and a separate studio sit on two acres of land in the Santa Monica mountains, is close to shopping and dining along with hiking trails. But the real draw of the home is the boxcar itself.

BoxcarBridge18.jpg
Boxcar Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The iconic Topanga Boxcar was installed in the early 70s by Bruce Sunkees (Boxcar Bruce) as an unorthodox bridge using two cranes to lower it on its concrete pillars over the creek,” the listing says. “Since then the Grand Canyon Rail Road boxcar has been home to several ventures, including a mechanics garage and an artists studio visited by many during Topanga Artist Studio Tour and has outlived the Grand Canyon Rail Road itself.”

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

BoxcarBridge5.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

It’s not every day one has the opportunity to purchase a retreat so iconic, especially if you’re a train enthusiast. While the idea of having a bridge made out of a boxcar is particular unique, the idea of turning train cars into a tiny home is not, and is currently a trend of sorts — all to reduce carbon footprints.

BoxcarBridge7.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

The listing is held by Sotheby’s International Realty.

BoxcarBridge9.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated). Twitter: @TayloredSiren
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service