1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shooting

One Chicago police officer died and another was wounded following an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop late Saturday, officials said.

The two officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying two men and a woman had been pulled over, Chicago police first deputy superintendent Eric Carter said at a news conference early Sunday.

The officers returned fire, and one of the people in the vehicle was also wounded. That person's condition was not released.

The officers were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where one of the officers — a woman — died. The other officer was “fighting for his very life,” Carter said.

A large crowd of officers had gathered outside the hospital's ambulance entrance after the shooting. Carter gave the news conference with the gathering as a backdrop, flanked by Mayor Lori Lightfoot who gave her condolences.

“The officer who succumbed to her injuries was very young on the job, but incredibly enthusiastic to do the work,” Lightfoot said.

Two of the people who were in the vehicle were in custody, Carter said. He added that a weapon had also been recovered from the scene.