Enterprise worker helps steal $400,000 in rental cars at Kentucky airport, police say

An Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee helped steal nearly $400,000 in rental vehicles in Kentucky, police said.

Stephen Jackson Jr., 22, was charged in a scheme to steal 11 vehicles from the Enterprise at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, according to court documents.

Jackson used an employee card to move the vehicles from a car wash line to another lot and left the keys inside, police said. Then thieves drove away in the vehicles, police said.

The vehicles were worth an estimated $395,861.

One of the stolen vehicles was involved in a homicide, police said, and another was involved in a burglary.

Jackson was arrested Thursday.