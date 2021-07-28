Video shows man defacing Black Lives Matter art at California high school, police say

A Black Lives Matter mural was vandalized at a California high school and it’s being treated as a hate crime,, police said.

Mill Valley police said that someone vandalized the art piece called, “Perspectives: Past, Present and Future” at Tamalpais High School on July 20, according to a Facebook post. Authorities said that a police officer found that the part of the artwork that read “Black Lives Matter” had been defaced.

Officials also released video footage of a person using “an unknown substance in an aersol can to vandalize the art installation.” .

Police said that anyone with information about the person in the video should contact Detective Sergeant Shaun McCracken or call 415-389-4228.

Mill Valley is about 15 miles north of San Francisco.

