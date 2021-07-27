Ex-lawmaker who let protesters in Oregon Capitol gets parole

CHANGES SENTENCE TO 18 MONTHS PROBATION INSTEAD OF PAROLE - FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, pro-Trump and anti-mask demonstrators hold a rally outside the Oregon State Capitol as legislators meet for an emergency session in Salem, Ore. A former Oregon state lawmaker who was expelled for letting violent, far-right protesters into the Capitol that day pleaded guilty Tuesday, July 27, 2021, to one count of official misconduct. Mike Nearman was sentenced to 18 months probation, during which he will need to complete 80 hours of community service and is banned from the Capitol building and grounds. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File) AP

A former Oregon lawmaker who was expelled for letting violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of official misconduct.

The Statesman Journal reports that Mike Nearman was sentenced to 18 months parole, during which he will need to complete 80 hours of community service and is banned from the Capitol building and grounds. He will also pay $200 in court fees and $2,700 to the Oregon Legislative Administration for damages done during the Dec. 21 riot.

As part of the agreement in Marion County Circuit Court, a count of criminal trespass was dismissed.

Last month Nearman, a Republican from Polk County, became the first member of the Oregon House to be expelled in its 160-year history. The House voted 59-1 to remove him from the Legislature for disorderly behavior.

Nearman was seen on security video opening a door to protesters on Dec. 21 as lawmakers met in emergency session to deal with economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Protesters barged into the building, which was closed to the public because of coronavirus safety protocols, got into shoving matches with police and sprayed officers with bear spray. Some of the protesters had guns.

In a previous statement Nearman was unapologetic.

“The fact is that I exited the building and members of the public entered into the Capitol building, a place they had a right to be — a place the Legislative Assembly had no right to exclude them from,” Nearman said.