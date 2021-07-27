Comedian takes jab at field trip chaperones — with North Carolina museum as backdrop

A comedian filmed his latest video at a North Carolina museum. Screengrab from the HeyTonyTV Twitter page

A comedian poked fun at school field trip chaperones — while visiting a North Carolina museum.

HeyTonyTV plays a school leader who’s a stickler for the rules in a video posted to social media on Monday.

“Excuse me, do you not see the video playing?” he tells a group of imaginary students in front of one exhibit. “Close your mouths and pay attention.”

The video, which was filmed at the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh, also shows the school administrator reprimanding students who wandered away from the group and tracking down a missing sandwich at lunch time. To complete the look, the chaperone character is seen holding a beeping walkie-talkie and jangling a set of keys while calling for students to pay attention.

“I swear I used to HATE being in their group on trips,” HeyTonyTV wrote on Instagram. “Couldn’t have no type of fun cause they wanna be the ‘strict chaperone!’”

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the minute-long video, which racked up more than 73,000 likes on TikTok as of Tuesday morning. The clip was also a hit on Instagram and Twitter, where dozens of people said it reminded them of their high school days.

“I promise you it’s always that one child that’s missing a sandwich it never fails,” one person wrote.

“As a former high school teacher, this one made me smile,” another social media user commented.

Even the N.C. Museum of History weighed in on the conversation, tweeting: “@TheHeyTonyTV, this had us rolling! Nice looking museum btw.”

It’s not the first time HeyTonyTV has made people laugh.

His social media pages are filled with similar videos, depicting school leaders getting on the bus for a field trip, dropping in on cheerleading practice and hosting an end-of-the school year event. HeyTonyTV, whose real name is Antonio Neville, said he draws from his experiences attending Rocky Mount High School, roughly 60 miles northeast of Raleigh, Spectrum News 1 reported in April.

“We all have had a principal or at least an assistant principal who acts just like this,” Neville told the news outlet. “I was in the office a lot. So I became a lot closer to the principals.”