At least 8 party bus riders shot on Chicago’s North Side, third shooting with more than 5 victims in 6 hours

CHICAGO — Six men and two women who had been using a party bus service were shot late Wednesday near a gas station in the Old Town Triangle neighborhood on the North Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting was at least the third with five or more victims in about six hours. Around 6 p.m., police were called to separate shootings in North Lawndale, one of which left a 14-year-old boy dead.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of North LaSalle Street minutes before midnight to investigate the shooting. Investigators said it wasn’t immediately clear if those shot had been on the party bus or standing outside at the time of the shooting.

A dark-gray Jeep Grand Cherokee approached the group and someone inside began shooting. Police said a second Jeep Grand Cherokee, in black, also was involved, but a description of the shooters was not released.

Authorities initially located four victims but that number doubled as they continued investigating, police said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Among those injured were:

—A man, 27, was shot in the chest and he was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he had been listed in critical condition.

—A 23-year-old man was shot in the groin and he was in serious condition at Northwestern.

—A woman, 26, was shot in the leg and she was taken to Northwestern in fair condition.

—A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm and he was in fair condition at Northwestern.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

—A man, 42, was shot in the leg and he was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.

—A 52-year-old man was taken in fair condition to Illinois Masonic.

—A man, 29, was shot in the arm and he initially was dropped off at Rush University Medical Center and later was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he had been in fair condition.

—A woman, 26, was dropped off at Jackson Park Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand and she was listed in good condition.