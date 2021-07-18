Carbon monoxide poisoning kills 3 attending country music festival, Michigan cops say

Three people attending the Faster Horses Festival in Michigan died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say. Screengrab from video tweeted by Faster Horses Festival.

Three country music festival attendees are dead and two are hospitalized after a travel trailer filled with carbon monoxide, Michigan authorities said.

Deputies found five men, all believed in their early 20s, unresponsive inside a camper parked at a campground near Michigan International Speedway, where the three-day Faster Horses Festival is being held, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office.

This year’s Faster Horses Festival features dozens of country musicians, including Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, and Thomas Rhett, according to the event website.

A friend of the men called police around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, concerned because he had not seen or heard from them, and sheriff’s deputies went to check on them.

EMTs arrived soon after, performing CPR on the men. Three were pronounced dead on the scene and two others were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Authorities are still investigating, but the likely cause is carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator “located very near the travel trailer.”

Michigan State Police are investigating another, separate death related to the festival, outlets reported.

Melissa Donna Havens, 30, was found dead around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, KTVI reported, and police are seeking a person of interest.

Sunday is the final day of the Faster Horses Festival.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER