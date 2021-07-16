Flight ends in fiery crash in Napa vineyard with 3 people on board, CA officials say

In this photo taken Thursday, Dec. 13, 2012 vineyard manager Chris Pedemonte walks through a vineyard of Cabernet Sauvignon in Rutherford, Calif. Napa Valley, one of California’s premier wine growing regions. A plane with three people inside crashed in a Napa County vineyard, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said. A fire was started but put out, officials said. AP

A plane with three people on board crashed into a Napa County vineyard on Friday morning, according to officials.

The fiery crash happened around 8:40 a.m. near the Angwin Airport, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Twitter post. Officials didn’t release information about the condition of the people on board.

The pilot of a Beechcraft Bonanza tried to make an approach at the airport but the plane hit trees and crashed, causing a fire, NBC Bay Area reporting, citing the Federal Aviation Administration.

The three people included one pilot and two passengers, according to the station.

The small fire, which was at Las Posadas Road, was put out, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the incident, according to Napa County Register.