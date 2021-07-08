Mansion with a three-story chandelier lists for $15 million in California. Take a look

If you ever wanted an iridescent chandelier that looks a little like a caboodle from the 1980s, this mansion that hit the real estate market in El Granada, California might be for you – if you happen to have $15 million.

The mansion, which boasts almost 24,000 square feet, has a chandelier that measures three stories and is made up of “3,000 blue-centered clear crystals” the listing says.

The interior décor of the home is nearly impossible to ignore, with its “raspberry red” carpeting and fish-shaped swimming pool that’s directly below the epic chandelier.

“The home was built by a contractor developer beginning in 1982, and it was completed in 1984, and it reportedly took 100 men two full years to build it,” listing agent Patrick Ryan told Realtor.com. “The materials at the time were just the best quality.”

The mansion comes complete with nine bedrooms (including a primary suite with a reception area, conference room and study), 11.5 bathrooms, a glass elevator, and plenty of stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

“It could be used as a corporate retreat, a bed-and-breakfast, a treatment center, or spiritual retreat,” Ryan said to Realtor.

El Granada is 25 miles south of San Francisco and can be accessed by taking the scenic Pacific Coast Highway.

