Trucker plans to help mom after $10 million win in NC lottery. ‘I’ll get to me later’

A truck driver has big plans after winning $10 million in the North Carolina lottery.

Howard Poole hopes to use his prize money to buy his mom a house and help other relatives, the N.C. Education Lottery said last week in a news release.

“I’ll get to me later,” Poole told lottery officials. “I try to not let money stuff change me. I want to stay the same.”

Poole’s good luck started when he went to Sandy Cross Mart 2 in Burlington, roughly 30 miles east of downtown Greensboro. While claiming a $20 prize, officials said Poole decided to try his luck on another ticket.

This time around, he reportedly spent $30 to play the $10,000,000 Colossal Cash scratch-off game. And when he checked the ticket, he was in for a big surprise.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I saw the numbers matching, and I was excited,” Poole told lottery officials.

It turns out, Poole won the game’s top prize of $10 million. He decided to get the money in a lump sum and kept about $4.2 million after taxes, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

In addition to helping his mom, Poole plans to share his winnings with “other family members, including a brother who has cancer,” the lottery said in its news release.

It’s not the first time someone has hit the jackpot after winning a smaller North Carolina lottery prize.

In October, officials said a man was on the way to the dentist when he cashed in a $20 ticket — and bought a scratch-off worth $750,000.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

The month before, a woman won $100 just before her husband’s lottery ticket scored a much bigger prize, McClatchy News reported.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.