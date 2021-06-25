RCMP reports drug seizures were up, despite U.S.-Canada border being closed due to COVID

The U.S.-Canada border may be in its 16th month of being closed to non-essential travel, but apparently that hasn’t stopped smugglers from attempting to send methamphetamine across the border.

The British Canadian Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported that methamphetamine seizures at the province’s ports of entry more than doubled in 2020 over the year before. Seizures were up 110% — 52.5 kg (nearly 116 pounds) — over 2019 totals, according to an RCMP news release.

Cocaine seizures at British Columbia points of entry were down 82% — 129.5 kg (more than 285 pounds) — from 2019 totals, according to the result.

Whatcom County has five points of entry into Canada.

Adding in its seizures at British Columbia’s ports, the RCMP seized more than 600 kg (nearly 1,323 pounds) of drugs, in 2020, according to the release, and 58% of it was methamphetamine. There also were 14 firearm seizures last year.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“It’s undeniable that officers working in both a covert and overt capacity along the border results in a noticeable and measurable impact on the local drug supply while disrupting organized crime activities,” Superintendent Bert Ferreira, officer in charge of B.C. RCMP Federal Serious & Organized Crime — Border Integrity Program said in the release. “I commend all employees who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic, resulting in such a successful year.

“Working with (Canadian Border Services Agency), and other local police departments, we will continue to do our part to ensure the safety and security of Canadians and build on recent successes gained from drug seizures, prosecutions, disruptions and excellent intelligence gathering.”

The closure of the international border to non-essential traffic impacted RCMP policing operations, according to the release, and in response to the closure, the B.C. RCMP Federal Border Enforcement Team deployed extra enforcement at the province’s points of entry.

The result, according to the release, was there were 942 border investigations in 2020, which was a 304% increase over 2019.

The border between the two countries was first closed to non-essential travel March 21, 2020, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the early stages of the pandemic. The initial closure was to last one month, but it has since been extended on a month-by-month basis 15 times and is currently set to expire July 21. Trade and other travel deemed to be essential between the two countries has been allowed throughout the pandemic.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER