94-year-old Asian woman stabbed by man recently released from jail, California cops say

A 94-year-old Asian woman was stabbed in San Francisco by a man who police say had been recently released from jail.

San Francisco police said they responded to a stabbing Wednesday morning and discovered a 94-year-old Asian woman with multiple stab wounds, according to a Facebook post. Medical aid was administered to the woman, she was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, authorities said.

“I visit with her once, twice a week, we hang out. It’s just sad that someone would be such a monster and so cruel,” Miranda Benvenuti, a neighbor of the victim, told CBS San Francisco.

Police said Daniel Cauich, 35, has been identified as the suspect and was arrested on charges of attempted homicide, battery with serious injury, elder abuse, committing felony while on bail or release, great bodily injury enhance and probation violation.

Authorities said they also found a knife near the crime scene that they believe was used in the stabbing.

Cauich, his brother and another man were arrested in 2016 for the murder of Larry Peevey, 55, but Cauich’s case was dismissed by a judge in February 2019 due to no sufficient cause, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

On May 18, Cauich was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, according to the publication. Prosecutors wanted Cauich to be held in custody but a judge denied the motion, resulting in Cauich being released June 7, The San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing court records.

San Francisco police said they are investigating the stabbing, believe it was unprovoked and are determining if race motivated the attack.