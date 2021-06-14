This is the gorgeous Utah horse ranch Robert Redford is selling for $4.9 million

A 30-acre horse property in Utah owned by legendary actor and director Robert Redford has hit the market for $4.9 million.

On its verdant acreage, Horse Whisper Ranch features a modest turn-of-the-century farmhouse, two well-appointed hobby studios “evoking the old west,” covered horse corrals, a large boat garage and generous hay barns, according to the property’s website.

“Horse Whisper Ranch is not just a return to a simpler time or a sanctuary for your favorite equines,” according to the listing. “It is the continuation of a legacy and a stewardship enhanced by one of the most acclaimed film artists and noted environmentalists of our time. Horse Whisper Ranch represents your return to a tranquil life, a life filled with beautiful moments and blessed by all the growing things.”

The main residence spans 1,491 square feet with two bedrooms and two baths.

The ranch is primarily used as winter grazing lands to house Redford’s horses during inclement weather, according to marketing materials. Redford purchased the land, 25 miles from his Sundance Ranch property, in 1996. It is informally named after his 1998 movie, “The Horse Whisperer.”

Redford began buying property in Utah in the 1960s. In 1969, he bought the first land that became Sundance Village and Sundance Mountain Resort. Today, he owns about 1,800 acres in the Sundance area.

“For the last 25 years, my family and I have loved and embraced this ranch as a base for our horse program, running clinics and serving as a home for our many beloved horses,” Redford, 84, said in an email to the Wall Street Journal. “Looking ahead, we want to focus on expanding the facilities at our ranch located at Sundance in nearby Provo Canyon.”

Redford’s love for horses came at an early age, according to an article in Horse Nation, and landed his first horseback role in 1969 in “Butch Cassiby and the Sundance Kid.”

“I had to spend more and more time with horses and get really good on their backs,” he told the magazine. “It’s one thing to ride casually, but to do some of the stunts that are required and to come across on camera as being in control, you have to be more comfortable in the saddle.”

The actor did all of his own riding in “The Electric Horseman” in 1979, and afterward bought the movie’s equine cast member, Rising Star. He kept the horse for 18 years until his death.

Compass agents Steve Mavromihalis of San Francisco and Jaisa Bishop of Windermere Utah, hold the listing.