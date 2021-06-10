Teen employee with autism attacked with 16-pound ball at Ohio bowling alley, cops say

Donte Nevins of Dayton, Ohio, was charged with assault using a ball to hit the face of a teen employee with autism at Capri Lanes in Kettering, officials say. Screengrab from Google.

An Ohio man smashed the face of a teen bowling alley worker with a 16-pound ball during an argument, authorities say.

The 16-year-old, who has autism, was working behind the counter of Capri Lanes in Kettering when authorities say Donte Nevins, 41, threw the bowling ball at him.

Nevins of Dayton was indicted on charges of felonious assault with a deadly weapon and felonious assault causing serious physical harm, the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney said Thursday.

The bowling ball hit the teen below his eye and caused two facial fractures, authorities say. Surveillance video captured the March 14 incident.

“There is simply no excuse for attacking someone by using a bowling ball as a weapon,” Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck said in a statement. “Thankfully, the victim did not require surgery but he clearly suffered serious injuries.”

