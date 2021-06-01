National

Shooting reported at Los Angeles County fire station

The Associated Press

SANTA CLARITA, Calif.

Authorities say there's been a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Trina Schrader says the shooting happened in the late morning at Fire Station 81, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles, in the Agua Dulce area near Santa Clarita.

She had no information about injuries or arrests.

Police tape is surrounding the fire station, and police cars and ambulances lined the street outside.

No other details were immediately available.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
Memorial Day Sale
#ReadLocal

Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 months

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service