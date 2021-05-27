National

Ex-Texas Longhorns coach Shaka Smart lists Texas estate for $6.5 million. Look inside

Interior
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Shaka Smart, the former men’s basketball head coach at the University of Texas at Austin, has listed his custom-built estate on the market for $6.5 million.

Pool Screen grab from Realtor.com

Looks like Smart is making a clean break from the state after accepting the position as Marquette’s head coach in Wisconsin. Smart, who coached the Longhorns for years, voluntarily left his job at UT in order to lead the Golden Eagles next season, CBS reported.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

According to Realtor, he bought the Austin home in 2015 after coming on with UT.

Dining room Screen grab from Realtor.com

Beautiful custom-built home on large lot in a quiet and peaceful area of Tarrytown,” the listing said. “Extraordinary design features include ... handsome wood-paneled library/office, elegant and spacious formal dining room and chef’s kitchen open to expansive great room.”

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

The primary suite along with three additional bedrooms are on the second floor, while a guest bedroom is on the main floor. There is also a bedroom on the third level with its own bathroom. Outside is a heated pool with spa.

Texas head coach Shaka Smart motions to the crowd after winning the NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State for the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel AP
Smart is known for leading Virginia Commonwealth University to the Final Four in the 2011 NCAA Tournament. Before he coached, he was a “point guard at Kenyon College and joined the Division II California University of Pennsylvania team as an assistant following his collegiate playing career,” Buzzlearn reported.

