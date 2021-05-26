New York walks back mask mandate for kids in summer camps and daycare after backlash

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is walking back a mask mandate for kids at summer camps and daycares following outrage from parents and local officials.

The state will now “encourage” — but not require — unvaccinated children over 2 years old to wear face coverings in childcare settings.

“This mandate was never based in science or simple common-sense, especially at a time when he (Gov. Andrew Cuomo) was signaling that mask wearing will soon be a thing of the past for many adults,” state Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt (R-Erie County) said in a statement.

“It caused unnecessary frustration and confusion for providers and parents alike, and I’m glad to see it lifted.”

The change comes a week after the state Office of Children and Family Services said daycare and camp facilities must ensure that kids wear masks at all times “except when eating, drinking, showering, swimming, or sleeping/resting.”

According to the revamped guidance, young children or campers “do not need to wear face coverings when they are in child care or day camp program facility or area.” Older kids are “encouraged but not required” to wear masks “as feasible.”

Kids over 2 years old are still required to mask up while being transported.

Many of the other safety guidelines issued last week remain the same, including capacity limits for children and campers that allows for social distancing. It is also still required that any staff members who are not fully vaccinated must wear masks and maintain a distance of at least six feet from other unvaccinated staff.

Facilities and programs are also to collect COVID vaccination status and documentation for all staff and children and must implement mandatory daily health screening practices of staff and visitors.

Fully vaccinated staff are also “encouraged to model wearing a face covering when with children/campers at times when children/campers must wear face coverings,” according to the state guidelines.

The state Health Department and the Office of Children and Family Services issued a joint statement encouraging staffers at camps and day cares to get vaccinated.

“The safety of the children in child care programs is of paramount importance,” the agencies said. “As more families are returning to work, New York State is investing federal funds in stabilizing the industry and expanding child care programs throughout the state, especially in underserved areas.”

Gov. Cuomo announced Tuesday that New York state’s seven-day average positivity rate has dropped to 0.89% — the 50th consecutive day of decline. There are currently 1,357 people hospitalized with the virus and another 16 New Yorkers died on COVID on Monday, according to state officials.

As of Tuesday, 52.3% of all New Yorkers over 12 years old have been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus.

“The hard work of New Yorkers combined with the vaccine have helped us prevent the spread of COVID and keep our state’s numbers trending in the right direction,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“While we are containing the COVID beast, our fight is not over. I want to encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of our greatest tool against COVID – the vaccine.”