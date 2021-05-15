Forest Service delays logging project near Yellowstone park

FILE - In this April 20, 2014, file photo, bison graze along a state highway near West Yellowstone, Mont. The U.S. Forest Service has delayed a proposed logging project just outside Yellowstone National Park that was meant to reduce the risk of fire and improve forest health. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File) AP

The U.S. Forest Service has delayed a proposed logging project just outside the boundaries of Yellowstone National Park that the agency said was meant to reduce the risk of fire and improve forest health, but that opponents said would harm habitat for grizzly bears, lynx, pine martens and wolverines.

The project, announced last summer, called for up to seven square miles (18 square kilometers) of scattered clearcuts and tree thinning on up to 24 square miles (62 square kilometers) of forest land.

The project was aimed at protecting structures in the area where the forest meets West Yellowstone, a gateway town to the park, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. The lodgepole pine in the area are susceptible to mountain pine beetle infestations, forest officials said.

The thinning was proposed to reduce the risk of crown fire, or fire spreading quickly through the tops of trees, said Jeff Shanafelt, a fire management officer for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

In April, the Center for Biological Diversity and other conservation groups filed a legal challenge, saying the project would harm wildlife habitat and destroy scenery for hikers passing through the area on the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail. The groups also argued the project violated the forest's protection plan for old growth trees.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Thursday, Acting Forest Supervisor Kathleen Minor announced the project would be delayed until the Custer Gallatin National Forests completes its revised forest management plan this summer.

“Logging forests under the guise of reducing wildfires is not protecting homes or improving wildlife habitat, it’s just a timber sale," Adam Rissien, an advocate with WildEarth Guardians, said in a statement. "If the Forest Service tries to revive this scheme to clearcut native forests and bulldoze new roads in critical wildlife habitat just outside of Yellowstone, we’ll continue standing against it.”