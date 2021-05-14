Dad charged with murder in death of 4-year-old who shot himself, Missouri sheriff says

Scott Hilton Jr. of Union, Missouri, was charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old son who shot himself, the Franklin County sheriff says. rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com

A Missouri dad was charged with murder after his 4-year-old son fatally shot himself, officials say.

The boy got up for a drink in the living room where his dad, Scott Hilton Jr., was sleeping in the Franklin County home Thursday morning. Hilton awoke to use the bathroom and heard a gunshot as he returned, officials say.

The boy found a loaded gun under a couch and shot himself, officials say.

He was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hilton, a 34-year-old from Union, was charged with second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Franklin County is about 50 miles west of St. Louis.