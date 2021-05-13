Watch cat’s incredible leap out of burning building – and even more amazing landing

Desperate times call for desperate measures, right?

A cat was in a perilous situation Thursday as a fire burned through the upper levels of a building in Chicago.

Perhaps deciding it had nothing to lose, the desperate cat jumped from a smoky window at least five stories high. Onlookers screamed as the cat torpedoed toward the ground and landed on its legs with a bounce.

The Chicago Fire Department captured the drama on video.

“Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe,” the department tweeted. “Cat hit grass bounced and walked away!”

