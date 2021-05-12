Feds: Suspect in fatal shooting of girl, 7, fled Illinois

Federal court documents unsealed Wednesday reveal a man allegedly involved in the fatal shooting last month of a 7-year-old Chicago girl is believed to have fled Illinois.

A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court accuses 21-year-old Devontay Anderson, 21, with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Anderson has been charged in Cook County Circuit Court with first-degree murder in the death of Jaslyn Adams.

Jaslyn and her father, Jontae Adams, 29, were in a McDonald’s drive-thru when men pulled up in a silver Audi, according to Cook County prosecutors. They say surveillance video shows two men got out of the car, fire weapons at the victims’ car and get back into the Audi. When the victims’ car started to move forward, the two men got out of the Audi again and fired more shots into the vehicle before speeding away.

Marion Lewis, 18, and Demond Goudy, 21, have been charged with murder and attempted murder and are being held without bond.

After Anderson was identified as an alleged gunmen, Chicago police began tracking the GPS information on a Facebook profile the suspect was associated with, according to the complaint. Beginning on April 26, “pings” from the Facebook account placed whoever was using it near Miami, Florida.

In a motion to unseal the complaint filed Wednesday, prosecutors said making the charges public would no longer jeopardize the investigation, although Anderson was not in custody.