Hunter shoots hiker on popular trail after mistaking him for turkey, Missouri cops say

A man was shot while on a Missouri hiking trail after a hunter mistook him for a turkey on Saturday, St. Charles County police said. Screengrab: KSDK

A man hiking a Missouri trail was shot over the weekend by a hunter who mistook him for a turkey, police say.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, St. Charles County police responded to the Lewis and Clark Trail, the agency wrote in a Facebook post.

A hunter thought the hiker was a turkey and shot him, police said.

Rescue crews used a utility task vehicle to remove the man from the wooded area before he was flown to a hospital “with serious, life threatening injuries,” a spokesperson for the St. Charles Ambulance District told KMOV.

The incident is under investigation.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Val Joyner, spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department, told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch the hunter is cooperating with police.

“It sounds like it was just a really bad accident,” Joyner said, according to the newspaper.

Rebecca Brown was running the 8-mile trail loop when she happened upon the scene.

“It’s so sad,” she told the Post-Dispatch, explaining that she saw first responders tending to a man on a stretcher who appeared unresponsive. She said he was mostly covered with a yellow tarp as a man dressed in camouflage stood nearby.

Nancy Phillips said she regularly hikes the popular trail where the man was shot.

Get unlimited digital access Subscribe now for only $1 CLAIM OFFER

“This is a freak accident, I think,” she told KSDK. “I always purposely wear my bright colors, so no hunters mistake me for anything.”

The hiker was shot during a turkey hunt managed by the Missouri Department of Conservation, according to KSDK. The hunt was set to wrap up around 1 p.m. Turkey hunting season concludes Sunday.

Police have not released the hiker’s name.

St. Charles County is just north of St. Louis.

Read next:

Hunter fatally shot by his dad who mistook him for a deer, Ohio police say

Hunters had 50-pound bag of corn and piles of dead waterfowl, Michigan officials say

Teen hunter run over by corn chopper after falling asleep in field, Michigan cops say