Man runs inside Walmart during police chase to change his clothes, California cops say

CBSLA

A quick stop at Walmart wasn’t enough for one California man to evade the law, police say.

A man was arrested Monday night after a police chase ended with the suspect running into Walmart to don a disguise, California cops said.

Authorities said the police chase started after Riverside officers tried to pull a man over for “failing to yield and driving without a license plate,” CBS Los Angeles reported.

The driver has been identified as Ronald Carr, 30, who was “booked on suspicion of evading, reckless driving and obstruction,” the Orange County Register reported. He is being held without bail and was on supervised release at the time of his arrest, the publication reported from inmate records.

Police said during the pursuit that Carr ran red lights and let a man, whom police are still looking for, out of the back seat, according to CBSLA. Carr is then accused of taking the westbound 91 Freeway and California Highway Patrol officers took over the chase, the station reported.

Carr also stopped to let a woman out of the car after exiting the freeway, police said, according to NBC Los Angeles.

According to police, Carr drove into a shopping center in Westminster, pulled up to a Walmart and ran inside, the station reported.

“Employees watched him change clothes in the store,” said Riverside police officer Ryan Railsback, according to the OC Register. “They watched him on camera and knew it was him.”

Police said they found Carr near Beach Boulevard and Trask Avenue around 11:10 p.m. and he was medically cleared before being handed over to Riverside police, according to the publication.